Mike Tyson Posts Training Video amid Rumors of Possible Comeback Fight

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2020

Mike Tyson attends the Mike Tyson Standing United and the Tyson Ranch Celebrity Golf Tournament on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Dana Point, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

A Mike Tyson comeback fight sure seems to be in the works.

The retired boxer posted another training video online Monday, and the 54-year-old certainly looks capable of stepping back into the ring:

That follows a video Tyson released in May of him training, punctuated by the statement: "I'm back."

As for who Tyson might end up fighting—or if a fight is even in the works—that remains to be seen. Well, other than the shark he'll be "fighting" for Discovery's Shark Week in August.

Good luck to that shark.

