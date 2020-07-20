Mike Tyson Posts Training Video amid Rumors of Possible Comeback Fight

Mike Tyson Posts Training Video amid Rumors of Possible Comeback FightJuly 20, 2020
Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press
A Mike Tyson comeback fight sure seems to be in the works.
The retired boxer posted another training video online Monday, and the 54-year-old certainly looks capable of stepping back into the ring:
That follows a video Tyson released in May of him training, punctuated by the statement: "I'm back."
As for who Tyson might end up fighting—or if a fight is even in the works—that remains to be seen. Well, other than the shark he'll be "fighting" for Discovery's Shark Week in August.
Good luck to that shark.
