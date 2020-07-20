LeBron James on Kobe Bryant: 'There's Not a Day' That I Don't Think About Him

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2020

FILE - In this March 10, 2016 file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James wait for play to resume during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. For months, the Cavaliers' megastar has lived slightly under the radar, if that's even possible for one of the world's most famous and recognizable athletes. While Stephen Curry rained 3-pointers as the new face of the NBA, the Golden State Warriors hunted down history and Kobe Bryant took his final bows, James remained in the background awaiting his turn. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

LeBron James still has Kobe Bryant on his mind almost six months after the death of the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

"There's not a day that doesn't go by that I don't think about him," James said Monday, per Mark Medina of USA Today.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in January alongside his daughter, Gianna, and seven other people. LeBron and Kobe had gotten close over the years, with LeBron referring to their relationship as a "friendship/bond/brotherhood" in an Instagram post honoring the superstar.

Kobe called LeBron the night before his death, congratulating him for moving up on the all-time scoring list.

As James noted after the celebration of Bryant's life in February, his death was going to stick with him.

"It's never going to be a closure," he said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "I mean, we continue to live on his legacy and continue to have our hearts heavy with both sadness and with happiness for his family that are still here."

He also said he was "emotionally a wreck" during the service at Staples Center.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Though some time has passed, James is still thinking about Bryant, who is set to enter the Hall of Fame this year and made an impact on so many people during and after his playing career.

Related

    NBA's Best Teams of the 2000s 🏆

    Ranking the 10 greatest squads from the decade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Best Teams of the 2000s 🏆

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    NBPA, Russ Design Justice Shirts

    NBPA partnering with Westbrook's clothing line to make shirts with social justice messages not approved for jerseys

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBPA, Russ Design Justice Shirts

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: T-Mac, Jermaine O'Neal Planning to Start Agency

    Tracy McGrady and Jermaine O'Neal are teaming up to launch a player representation agency

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: T-Mac, Jermaine O'Neal Planning to Start Agency

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Knicks ✍️

    @HowardBeck explores how James Dolan’s passive silence to social injustice has upset Knicks employees, players & more ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Knicks ✍️

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report