Inside the Night the NBA Shut Down

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

With the NBA set to resume its season inside a bubble in Orlando, Florida, later in July, Bleacher Report took a look back at when the league was initially suspended four months earlier.

Video Play Button McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and several reporters discussed the March 11 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder that was canceled just before tip-off, leading to the stoppage of the season.

Mitchell, who later tested positive for the coronavirus, also detailed his next few weeks in quarantine.

Ernie Johnson, Jemele Hill and more took part in the short film to discuss the rare moment in NBA and United States history.