Inside the Night the NBA Shut Down

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2020

FILE - In this Saturday, March 7, 2020, file photo, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) talks with guard Donovan Mitchell, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, in Detroit. Both players have tested positive for the coronavirus. Gobert's test result forced the NBA to suspend the season. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
Duane Burleson/Associated Press

With the NBA set to resume its season inside a bubble in Orlando, Florida, later in July, Bleacher Report took a look back at when the league was initially suspended four months earlier.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and several reporters discussed the March 11 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder that was canceled just before tip-off, leading to the stoppage of the season.

Mitchell, who later tested positive for the coronavirus, also detailed his next few weeks in quarantine.

Ernie Johnson, Jemele Hill and more took part in the short film to discuss the rare moment in NBA and United States history.

Related

    NBA's Best Teams of the 2000s 🏆

    Ranking the 10 greatest squads from the decade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Best Teams of the 2000s 🏆

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    NBPA, Russ Design Justice Shirts

    NBPA partnering with Westbrook's clothing line to make shirts with social justice messages not approved for jerseys

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBPA, Russ Design Justice Shirts

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: T-Mac, Jermaine O'Neal Planning to Start Agency

    Tracy McGrady and Jermaine O'Neal are teaming up to launch a player representation agency

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: T-Mac, Jermaine O'Neal Planning to Start Agency

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Knicks ✍️

    @HowardBeck explores how James Dolan’s passive silence to social injustice has upset Knicks employees, players & more ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Knicks ✍️

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report