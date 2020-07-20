Inside the Night the NBA Shut Down

Inside the Night the NBA Shut DownJuly 20, 2020
With the NBA set to resume its season inside a bubble in Orlando, Florida, later in July, Bleacher Report took a look back at when the league was initially suspended four months earlier.
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and several reporters discussed the March 11 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder that was canceled just before tip-off, leading to the stoppage of the season.
Mitchell, who later tested positive for the coronavirus, also detailed his next few weeks in quarantine.
Ernie Johnson, Jemele Hill and more took part in the short film to discuss the rare moment in NBA and United States history.
