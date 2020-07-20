Fantasy Alert: WR CeeDee Lamb Expected to Receive Carries in Cowboys Offense

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The biggest concern for CeeDee Lamb from a fantasy perspective is his role within the Dallas Cowboys offense, but the rookie receiver is expected to get plenty of touches in 2020.

"Look for second-year offensive play-caller Kellen Moore to get Lamb touches as an outside receiver, inside receiver and ball-carrier on jet sweeps," Jon Machota of The Athletic reported.

This could be exciting because he showed at Oklahoma that getting the ball in his hands could lead to big things:

The 21-year-old finished his junior year of college with 1,327 yards on 62 catches and 14 touchdowns, adding one rushing touchdown. His 21.4 yards per catch ranked third in the nation among qualified players and first among those with more than 30 receptions.

Dallas didn't need a receiver but selected Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, apparently turning down three trade offers in the process.

The concern for 2020 is the presence of Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, who each had over 1,100 yards on more than 110 targets last season. It's difficult for No. 3 receivers to make a fantasy impact, especially in their first year in the league.

However, Randall Cobb was fantasy relevant in 2019 with 55 catches for 828 yards and three touchdowns, finishing 44th among receivers in fantasy points, per ESPN. Cobb and tight end Jason Witten both left in free agency this offseason, creating 166 targets that must be replaced in 2020. Tavon Austin, who had 13 catches and was used on some gadget plays, is also gone.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Those won't all go to Lamb, but there are clearly opportunities to go around in an offense that ranked second in the NFL in passing yards and first in yards from scrimmage. Dak Prescott finished sixth in the league in pass attempts last year.

A concerted effort to get the ball to Lamb could make the rookie a WR3 right out of the gate and someone to target in fantasy drafts.