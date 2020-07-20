Fantasy Alert: Patrick Mahomes 'Expected' to Target Mecole Hardman More in 2020

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman could be in for a big second season in the NFL if he gets more looks as predicted.

According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "expected to target Hardman more this upcoming season, as Hardman continues to grow in Andy Reid's pass-first, run-later offense."

This would be huge because few players took advantage of their opportunities as well as Hardman did last year as a rookie.

The 2019 second-round pick was targeted 41 times, behind tight end Travis Kelce and receivers Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson, all of whom are back for 2020. Hardman still thrived with his chances, with 26 catches for 538 yards and six touchdowns.

His 20.7 yards per catch would have led the NFL if he had enough attempts to qualify, while he averaged 47.8 yards on his six touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus.

It was enough to rank 49th among receivers in fantasy points in non-points per reception leagues, per ESPN, although no one finishing above him had fewer than 60 targets.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While it will be difficult to replicate Hardman's efficiency, his big-play ability is clear and fits perfectly within the Chiefs offense. Mahomes was also injured for part of last season, finishing with just 26 touchdowns. If he approaches the 50 touchdowns he threw in 2018, there will be a lot of production to go around.

The 22-year-old also has the talent to move up the depth chart over Watkins and Robinson, both of whom had catch rates below 60 percent in 2019. With Hardman's speed (he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds at the combine) and agility, he is simply more of a difference-maker than either receiver.

After seeing just 45 percent of offensive snaps last year, per Pro Football Reference, Hardman could turn a bigger role in 2020 into elite production.

The second-year wideout has the upside of a WR2 in all fantasy leagues and could go off the board early in drafts.