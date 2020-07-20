WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Results: Biggest Storylines Heading into SummerSlam

WWE

WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view event on Sunday set the stage for some interesting developments in the weeks to come.

Despite the event looking like a transitional one in which potentially no titles changed hands, WWE left the fate of at least one championship up in the air heading into Monday's Raw. That sets the tone for the storylines to come, as top Superstars continue feuds or get into new ones just in time for SummerSlam.

While some of the results from Sunday remain subject to rulings and simple developments, the top storylines heading into the second-biggest event of the year aren't hard to see coming.

WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Results

Apollo Crews vs. MVP (WWE United States Championship match)

(WWE United States Championship match) Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins (Eye for an Eye match)

Mysterio vs. (Eye for an Eye match) Bayley vs. Nikki Cross (SmackDown Women's Championship match)

vs. Nikki Cross (SmackDown Women's Championship match) Asuka vs. Sasha Banks (invalid/no-contest) (Raw Women's Championship match)

vs. (Raw Women's Championship match) Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (WWE Championship match)

vs. Dolph Ziggler (WWE Championship match) Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt (Wyatt Swamp Fight, non-title match)

Strowman vs. (Wyatt Swamp Fight, non-title match) The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (Smackdown Tag Team Championship match)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bold denotes winners

The Fiend Returns

One of the most predictable elements of Extreme Rules was the return of Bray Wyatt's The Fiend persona.

WWE saved this moment for the very end of the show, even teasing the watermark that signifies the end of the broadcast before having the demon-esque character emerge from the depths of a lake that swallowed up both Wyatt and Bruan Strowman.

This show-ending bout without Strowman's Universal title at stake was yet another pre-taped cinematic match effort from WWE. Given the Superstars involved and their mystical elements, it had plenty of hype going into things.

Unfortunately, WWE painted itself into a corner by not putting the title at stake and The Fiend's return as the only logical conclusion.

But the feud should be nothing but fun from here.

Fans have no idea where Strowman or Wyatt are at this point, as they never emerged from the water. WWE could go a whole bunch of ways in the weeks to come, including breaking Strowman free or even have him link back up with Wyatt to run roughshod on the entire roster.

Either way, it's clear WWE will have a Strowman-Fiend match in a prominent spot at SummerSlam, a gitting stage to end a great angle.

Sasha Banks and Bayley Running Things

It took some classical bad-guy moves for it to happen, but Bayley and Sahsa Banks hold the women's tag titles and both brand's solo women's titles coming out of Extreme Rules.

Sunday, Banks solidified the Raw women's title in a match against Asuka through nefarious means. To keep the complex simple, a referee got incapacitated during the course of the match, Bayley stole the referee attire and cheated, calling a three count and naming Banks champion.

The result won't hold, of course. WWE will likely either call it off or have an immediate rematch Monday.

Banks and Bayley were already one of the best things running in WWE at the moment thanks to the must-see nature of their promos and in-ring work. But what happens Monday? Do Bayley and Banks cheat again to keep Banks champion? Does Bayley goof up and cause a rift to form between the two ahead of SummerSlam?

Impossible to say, though Banks and Bayley could do anything at SummerSlam from tagging together to even feuding against one another, making for arguably the top must-see storyline in the coming weeks.

Drew McIntyre's Next Challenger

Drew McIntyre has quietly had an incredible title reign since taking the mantle as company top dog after knocking off Brock Lesnar.

Despite being forced to do the above in an odd audience-loss era, McIntyre's put on superb title match after superb title match.

And he might've just authored his best yet.

McIntyre, somewhat like Strowman and Wyatt, was in an impossible situation Sunday. It was painfully obvious he wasn't going to lose to Dolph Ziggler no matter how much the history between the two made the matchup make sense. Yet Ziggler came with a smart stipulation to stack the deck against McIntyre and to his credit, the champion made it work wonderfully.

What's next for McIntyre is one of the most interesting storylines to watch now. Ziggler has been cast aside in emphatic fashion and it doesn't seem like Brock Lesnar is on his way back to do an audience-less SummerSlam.

The obvious candidate is Randy Orton given the career resurgence he's experiencing as heel right now, as well as the absence of Edge due to injury. McIntyre-Orton has the big-fight feel necessary to headline a card like SummerSlam and it's easy to see either walking out of there with the title.

In the coming weeks, the journey to get that feud rolling, if that's the plan, will be fun to watch.