Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite for Week of July 20

Both WWE and All Elite Wrestling are coming off of significant shows that will undeniably shape the future of their respective products ahead of their end-of-summer extravaganzas.

For WWE, this week's Raw and SmackDown will set the stage for SummerSlam on August 23, while AEW turns its attention to All Out on September 5.

On the heels of The Horror Show at Extreme Rules and Fight for the Fallen, what should fans expect out of this week's television, and what repercussions may the companies face for the creative developments that occur within?

Find out now with these previews and predictions for the biggest stars and stories for this week's episodes of Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite and SmackDown.