Dwyane Wade Shares Look at Kobe Bryant-Themed Way of Wade Shoes in IG Video

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Dwyane Wade is honoring Kobe Bryant with some of his latest Way of Wade sneakers and gave fans a sneak peek.

As ESPN shared, Wade highlighted three pairs of shoes, one of which had a Los Angeles Lakers-themed purple-and-gold colorway, one of which had multiple shades of purple and one of which had a white colorway with some purple mixed in.

The No. 8 is on the tongue of the left shoes, while the No. 24 is on the tongue of the right shoes.

Bryant, who, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26, wore Nos. 8 and 24 throughout his career with the Lakers.

The bottom of the shoe says, "Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No excuses."

While Bryant and Wade never faced each other in an NBA Finals, they were the defining shooting guards of a generation. The former played from 1996-97 through 2015-16 and won five championships, two NBA Finals MVPs and a league MVP, while the latter played from 2003-04 through 2018-19 and won three championships and an NBA Finals MVP.

Wade is doing what he can to honor his former competitor and friend with his signature footwear.