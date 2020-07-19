Peyton Manning Joked Nuggets Should Ask Chargers About Playing Without Fans

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Peyton Manning hasn't played in the NFL since the 2015 season, but even in retirement he's beating up on the Los Angeles Chargers.

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback absolutely bodied the Chargers during a Zoom call when a member of the Denver Nuggets asked him for advice on playing games without fans, as the Nuggets will be doing at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, when the NBA season resumes.

"He was like, 'I'm just not the one to answer that question,'" Mason Plumlee told Mike Singer of the Denver Post. "'You'd probably have to ask somebody with the Chargers or one of these other teams.' ... "It was like talking to somebody in the locker room, which was really cool."

How bad has attendance been for the Chargers during their time in Los Angeles? Former Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III, now with the Denver Broncos, basically made the same joke as Manning when discussing the possibility of playing without fans this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Bro, we didn't have fans anyway," he said while laughing in May (h/t ESPN). "We didn't have many Chargers fans at the game. I'm just going to be honest. We didn't have many Chargers fans at the game. Much loyalty, love, but we didn't have many. So I'm not missing anything."

These surely are tough jokes for Chargers fans—all 10 or 15 of them—to read.