Biggest Storylines Heading into the 2020 NHL Playoffs

We're almost there—hopefully.

NHL teams are now into the second week of their 2020 summer training camps. They'll be flying to their hub cities of Edmonton (Western Conference) and Toronto (Eastern Conference) on Sunday.

If plans hold up, each team will play one exhibition game between July 28-30. Then, the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs will begin Aug. 1.

By taking their puck north of the border to Canada, the NHL put player health at the forefront, staging its postseason in a country that has done better at responding to the COVID-19 pandemic than the U.S.

The next big challenge will be getting players safely out of their home cities and into the hubs. During their Phase 3 training camps, they have been tested regularly for COVID-19 and have been asked to exercise caution but have not been quarantined.

Here are the biggest storylines to watch as the NHL restart draws near.