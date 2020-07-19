Chad Johnson Posts Twitter Videos of Tyreek Hill Racing Him & Terrell Owens

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Tyreek Hill vs. Chad Johnson vs. Terrell Owens in a race: Who you got?

While we don't have a definitive answer, Johnson posted short videos on Twitter of the Kansas City Chiefs speedster taking on the former NFL stars:

The smart money is on Hill, who reportedly ran a 4.24 at his Pro Day in 2016, a blazing fast speed. Compare that to the 4.63 Owens posted at the 1996 NFL Scouting Combine or the 4.57 Johnson ran at the 2001 combine.

Suffice to say, Hill wins in that comparison easily. That showed up on the tape, as he blew Owens out of the water through the first 10 yards.

If you have to pick a winner here, it's pretty obviously going to be the younger and faster Hill.