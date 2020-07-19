Chad Johnson Posts Twitter Videos of Tyreek Hill Racing Him & Terrell Owens

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Tyreek Hill vs. Chad Johnson vs. Terrell Owens in a race: Who you got? 

While we don't have a definitive answer, Johnson posted short videos on Twitter of the Kansas City Chiefs speedster taking on the former NFL stars:

The smart money is on Hill, who reportedly ran a 4.24 at his Pro Day in 2016, a blazing fast speed. Compare that to the 4.63 Owens posted at the 1996 NFL Scouting Combine or the 4.57 Johnson ran at the 2001 combine

Suffice to say, Hill wins in that comparison easily. That showed up on the tape, as he blew Owens out of the water through the first 10 yards. 

If you have to pick a winner here, it's pretty obviously going to be the younger and faster Hill. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    NFL Stars to the League: 'We Want to Play'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Stars to the League: 'We Want to Play'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Tyreek Hill: Terrell Owens Is Faster Than Some NFL WRs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tyreek Hill: Terrell Owens Is Faster Than Some NFL WRs

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Lawrence Unsure About Camp

    DeMarcus Lawrence unsure if he'll report to Cowboys training camp due to wife's pregnancy: 'Family is No. 1' (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lawrence Unsure About Camp

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    The Biggest NFL Trades That Never Happened

    NFL history is sprinkled with marquee trades, but it's fascinating to consider the deals that never happened...

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Biggest NFL Trades That Never Happened

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report