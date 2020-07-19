Chris Jericho Wanted Orange Cassidy to Drive into AEW in an Orange Juice Truck

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

AEW star Chris Jericho revealed Saturday that he had a WWE-inspired idea for the Inner Circle's segment with Orange Cassidy on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite that didn't come to fruition.

On Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special on YouTube, Jericho said he initially wanted OC to drive into Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, in an orange juice truck:

Jericho noted that they had to improvise with orange juice falling from the rafters instead since they couldn't fit a truck into the venue:

"Obviously I got the idea from that from the bloodbaths that we used to do in the '90s with The Brood, which was Gangrel and Edge and Christian. And then we have somebody standing there and they would get dumped with blood, and that was kind of what I had the idea from.

"I originally wanted Orange to come into the venue in an orange juice truck, kind of like [Kurt Angle] did with the milk truck or whatever it may be. But if you see at Daily's Place whenever they have cars come in—Cody tried to drive it in that one time, and now they have FTR driving. And you can only get to a certain area and then you have to stop, so you couldn't get a whole orange juice truck, even if there's such a thing. But I'm sure we could have made one, and he would have sprayed orange juice on [us]."

The truck gimmick is something that was done on a couple of occasions in WWE. The first was in 1999 when Stone Cold Steve Austin drove a beer truck to ringside and doused The Corporation in beer.

Two years later, Angle parodied that segment by driving a milk truck to the ring and shooting The Alliance, including Austin, with a hose full of milk.

While it is possible that AEW would have caught some flak for essentially copying something WWE created, there is no doubt that it would have made for a memorable moment and helped get the popular Cassidy even more over with the AEW fanbase.

The spot that happened with orange juice getting poured on Jericho and Co. was still impactful, especially after Jericho beat Cassidy at Fyter Fest, but it likely won't go down as the iconic moment that the orange juice truck spot could have been.

