Memorial Tournament 2020: Final Odds, Tee Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Jon Rahm enters the final day of competition at the 2020 Memorial Tournament with a commanding four-stroke lead, but will he be able to secure the title?

Sunday will feature afternoon tee offs for the leading golfers. However, big names such as Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed won't be in that group.

After an impressive start—two birdies in the first three holes—on his return to the PGA Tour, Woods shot a 76 in Round 2 that has left him out of contention for the title.

The others' average performances have them in the middle of the pack entering Sunday, leaving space for Rahm, Ryan Palmer, Tony Finau, Danny Willett, Henrik Norlander, Jason Day and more to fight for the victory.

As has been the case for the previous three days, no spectators will be in attendance.

So who will prevail at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio? Here's a look at all the information needed to keep up with the final day of Memorial Tournament action, including how to watch, notable tee times, final odds and more.

Memorial Tournament Final Day Information

TV Info

Golf Channel, Live Bonus Coverage (1-3:30 p.m. ET)

CBS Sports, Live Final Round Coverage (3:30-7 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: GolfChannel.com and featured groups of PGA Tour Live.

Notable Tee Times

1:25 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth

1:35 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Kevin Na

1:45 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Scottie Scheffler

1:55 p.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Cantlay

2:05 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie

2:15 p.m.: Henrik Norlander, Jason Day

2:25 p.m.: Tony Finau, Danny Willett

2:35 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Ryan Palmer

All times ET. The full list of tee times, starting at 8:25 a.m. ET, is available here.

Winner Odds

Jon Rahm -600

Tony Finau +750

Ryan Palmer +1200

Danny Willett +2000

Jason Day +4000

Patrick Cantlay +8000

Henrik Norlander +8000

Matt Wallace +12500

Chez Reavie +12500

Rory McIlroy +15000

A complete list of odds can be found at Caesars Palace.

Leaderboard

1. Jon Rahm -12

T2. Ryan Palmer -8

T2. Tony Finau -8

4. Danny Willett -6

T5. Henrik Norlander -5

T5. Jason Day -5

T7. Matt Wallace -4

T7. Chez Reavie -4)

T9. Patrick Rodgers -3

T9. Patrick Cantlay -3

T9. Mackenzie Hughes -3

Per PGATour.com.

Rahm is the story heading into the last day.

The 25-year-old was neck-and-neck with multiple golfers throughout the first two rounds, shooting a 69 and 67. However, an incredible four-under third round Saturday gave him a resounding lead.

Rahm's 68 made him one of two golfers—the other being Brendon Todd—to shoot below 70 in Round 3. According to the PGA Tour, the scoring average on the day was 73.7.

Despite this, Saturday was not as easy as Rahm's impressive score makes it seem. With seven holes left, Finau—the leader through 36 holes—was three shots ahead of Rahm before a drastic swing left him four shots behind the Spaniard.

"Four shots on a windy, difficult, firm golf course is nothing," Rahm said, per Ben Everill of PGATour.com. "It's me making two bogeys and somebody making one birdie, and then suddenly it's only a one-shot lead.

"Whatever happens tomorrow happens, but it'll be a great test for me to learn for the future, for major championships, because this is going to be the closest thing we get to a major championship without being one."

Finau added, per Everill: "He'll be the guy to catch tomorrow. I've got a four-shot deficit that I'm going to try to make up in the wind, and I think it's doable."

Golf Channel's Nick Menta broke down what it would mean for Rahm to win:

"Rahm is seeking his fourth PGA Tour title, his 11th worldwide victory and the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. With a victory Sunday, the 25-year-old would supplant Rory McIlroy atop the OWGR and take over as world No. 1 for the first time."

Rex Hoggard of the same outlet believes that the Memorial Tournament is a "major championship masquerading as a regular tournament," due in part to the circumstances and level of play this year.

"Yeah, it did feel like a major—it was fun," Justin Thomas, who went three over Saturday, said, according to Hoggard. "Especially with what's going on. We haven't played a major in a while, so this was as close as I thought we have gotten."

Part of what has made this year's Memorial Tournament so difficult has been the conditions—high temperatures, rapid winds and difficult fairways. Sunday is not expected to be much better. PGA Tour reports that "conditions are expected to be even tougher with continuing wings and an even firmer course."

Will Rahm be able to hang on to his lead to secure his fourth PGA Tour title, or will he be usurped by one of the flurry of golfers a few strokes behind who will hoping to use the tough conditions to their advantage?