WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

The one-hour Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube and WWE Network.

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Extreme Rules on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 4

Roku

Xbox One

Android devices with the WWE app

iOS devices with the WWE app

WWE.com

Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs

TiVo

Supported browsers

Other Extreme Rules Thoughts

With seven matches and six titles on the line, Extreme Rules has the ability to be a great show without dragging on for too long.

The Wyatt Swamp Fight will likely be another one of WWE's cinematic matches. Ever since the company has been forced to hold shows without fans, it has embraced this more unconventional style of filming.

As far as the extreme part of the show goes, WWE expects us to believe Mysterio or Rollins will leave the show with one less eye than they arrived with, which is ridiculous.

This stipulation is not only unrealistic, but it also makes it a lot more difficult to provide this storyline with a satisfying conclusion.

The rest of the card is full of standard title matches and one Tables bout for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Asuka vs. Banks and Bayley vs. Cross should both be entertaining matches, McIntyre vs. Ziggler will be one of the most competitive bouts of the night and MVP vs. Crews will likely provide us with a happy ending.

The next major event after Extreme Rules is SummerSlam on August 23, so we can expect management to set up a few things for the event during Extreme Rules.