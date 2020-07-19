WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match CardJuly 19, 2020
Extreme Rules was already a themed event for WWE, but this year's show has an additional sub-theme with the added title of "The Horror Show." It's not even close to Halloween so why WWE did this is anyone's guess.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know about the pay-per-view.
Venue: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida
Start Time: 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: WWE Network and select PPV providers
Extreme Rules Card
Here is the full lineup of matches scheduled for Extreme Rules, according to WWE.com:
- MVP vs. Apollo Crews (United States Championship)
- Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)
- Asuka vs. Sasha Banks (Raw Women's Championship)
- Bayley vs. Nikki Cross (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt (Wyatt Swamp Fight)
- Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins (Eye for an Eye)
- The New Day vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (Tables match, SD Tag Team Championship)
PPV Live Stream
The one-hour Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Extreme Rules on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4
- Roku
- Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- TiVo
- Supported browsers
Other Extreme Rules Thoughts
With seven matches and six titles on the line, Extreme Rules has the ability to be a great show without dragging on for too long.
The Wyatt Swamp Fight will likely be another one of WWE's cinematic matches. Ever since the company has been forced to hold shows without fans, it has embraced this more unconventional style of filming.
As far as the extreme part of the show goes, WWE expects us to believe Mysterio or Rollins will leave the show with one less eye than they arrived with, which is ridiculous.
This stipulation is not only unrealistic, but it also makes it a lot more difficult to provide this storyline with a satisfying conclusion.
The rest of the card is full of standard title matches and one Tables bout for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
Asuka vs. Banks and Bayley vs. Cross should both be entertaining matches, McIntyre vs. Ziggler will be one of the most competitive bouts of the night and MVP vs. Crews will likely provide us with a happy ending.
The next major event after Extreme Rules is SummerSlam on August 23, so we can expect management to set up a few things for the event during Extreme Rules.
