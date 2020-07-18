Kyle Busch Disqualified After NASCAR Xfinity Race Win Due to Failed Inspection

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 18, 2020

Kyle Busch heads for the front stretch during the NASCAR Xfinity auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)
Ray Carlin/Associated Press

Kyle Busch's victory celebration at Texas Motor Speedway after a NASCAR Xfinity Series race was short-lived due to a failed post-race inspection. 

Per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com), Busch's No. 54 car was disqualified for failing the height measurements. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

Related

    In-Season MLB Blockbusters 🍿

    Big trades teams should already be targeting

    Featured logo
    Featured

    In-Season MLB Blockbusters 🍿

    Martin Fenn
    via Bleacher Report

    CFB Superstars Who Flopped in the NFL

    First-round picks that ended up being busts 👎

    Featured logo
    Featured

    CFB Superstars Who Flopped in the NFL

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Blue Jays Can't Play in Toronto

    Canadian government denies Blue Jays approval to play games in Toronto, could host games in Buffalo

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Blue Jays Can't Play in Toronto

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: T-Wolves ✍️

    Despite his mom’s death, KAT still showed up for the George Floyd protests. How his actions speak louder than words 📲

    Featured logo
    Featured

    30 Teams, 30 Days: T-Wolves ✍️

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report