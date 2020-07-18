Video: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Shows Off Behind-the Back-Pass at Workout

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes has already proved he can complete no-look passes and throws with his non-dominant hand, but the Kansas City Chiefs star seems as if he's trying to add another weapon to his arsenal.

During a workout Saturday, Mahomes showed off a behind-the-back pass:

Even though Mahomes hasn't attempted a behind-the-back pass in a game, the reigning Super Bowl MVP has been working on making it a regular part of his routine for some time.

NFL.com's James Palmer reported prior to Super Bowl LIV that Mahomes was lobbying head coach Andy Reid to install a play for him to throw a behind-the-back pass against the San Francisco 49ers.

"[Mahomes] tries it all the time because he keeps lobbying for coach Reid to put it in the system," backup quarterback Chad Henne told Palmer. "He tells coach Reid, 'I can option this way and then throw it back this way,' and I'm like, 'Ahhh, let's just take care of the ball.'"

Chiefs wide receiver coach Greg Lewis told Palmer that Mahomes can throw the ball about 20 yards behind his back.

Considering how many magical things Mahomes has already accomplished on the field in just two seasons as Kansas City's quarterback, no one should put it past him to complete a behind-the-back pass at some point during a game in 2020.