The Most Dominant Player at Every Position Heading into 2020 NFL SeasonJuly 21, 2020
The Most Dominant Player at Every Position Heading into 2020 NFL Season
High production, unique physical traits and the ability to outperform the opposition at a consistent peak level are things that come to mind when we think about dominant NFL players.
Unstoppable playmakers showcase their superiority on the field in different ways.
The most cerebral quarterbacks can pick apart defenses with precision and lead their offenses through critical sequences. Top-notch offensive linemen repeatedly pound their opposition into the ground. Shutdown cornerbacks can put the clamps on lead wide receivers.
We'll highlight the most dominant performer at each position, with an eye on recent production, how that player transcended or elevated a mediocre supporting cast, accolades and skill set. Each selection has more than one standout season to differentiate one-year wonders from rising or established stars.
Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
We can't overlook what Tom Brady has done over the past two decades, but the trend in production favors Patrick Mahomes.
In both of Mahomes' seasons as a full-time starter, he's accomplished something significant.
In 2018, he became both the second player and the youngest signal-caller to throw for at least 50 touchdowns and 5,000 yards. He followed up that MVP year by leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a title as the MVP of Super Bowl LIV.
After Brady's average 2019 campaign—24 touchdowns and eight interceptions with a 60.8 percent completion rate—one may question whether he's equipped to carry an offense going into his age-43 term.
Mahomes isn't anywhere close to a possible decline. This month, the Chiefs signed him to a record-setting 10-year, $503 million extension to show their faith in him.
Hypothetically, Mahomes, 24, could elevate any team into playoff contention and have a chance at a decent run. Few quarterbacks fit into that category.
Here's another litmus test: Is there any team that wouldn't trade its starting signal-caller for Mahomes? Probably not. He's an accomplished young, mobile and strong-armed quarterback who's at the top of his game.
Honorable Mention: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back: Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
How many running backs have the skill set to rack up 1,000 yards as a ball-carrier and a pass-catcher? In 2019, Christian McCaffrey became the third player to accomplish that feat in the same season. We hadn't seen that since Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk did it in 1999.
Faulk reached those thresholds six years into his career within a loaded St. Louis Rams offense known as the Greatest Show on Turf—the third-highest-scoring group in franchise history.
McCaffrey lost his starting quarterback, Cam Newton, two weeks into the season and put the offense on his back, accounting for 44 percent of the Panthers' total yards.
The 24-year-old running back leads the league in yards from scrimmage (4,357) over the last two campaigns. His ability to catch out of the backfield separates him from two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott, who deserves an honorable mention.
Secondly, unlike Elliott, McCaffrey isn't running behind one of the league's best offensive lines. According to Football Outsiders, the Dallas Cowboys' group is second compared to Carolina's 17th-ranked unit.
On top of his natural dual-threat talent, McCaffrey can produce at a high level with mediocre run blocking.
Honorable Mention: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
Wide Receiver: Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
Michael Thomas has accumulated more receiving yards (5,512) than anyone else through the first four years of an NFL career. He's upped his season total in every campaign, leading the league with 1,725 in 2019.
Thomas has also blossomed into a superstar without a viable No. 2 wide receiver over the last two terms. During the 2018 and 2019 campaigns, neither Tre'Quan Smith nor Ted Ginn Jr. eclipsed 30 receptions or 428 yards as the secondary option at the position.
Critics could say quarterback Drew Brees forces the ball to Thomas primarily on slants and other shallow routes, but that proves the wideout's dominance. If we all know what's coming, including the defenders, why can't anyone stop him? He's earned the Twitter handle Cantguardmike. At times, the two-time All-Pro seems unstoppable in the Saints offense.
Thomas' touchdown production elevates him above Julio Jones.
In three of his four seasons, Thomas has recorded nine touchdown receptions. Jones has reached that number once in his nine-year career. With the defensive spotlight on him, the Saints wide receiver still finishes drives for six points.
Honorable Mention: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
As an increasing number of pass-catching tight ends carve out roles in offenses, Travis Kelce went for the history books. He's the first player at the position to register 1,000-plus receiving yards in four consecutive campaigns. The 30-year-old has earned Pro Bowl honors every season since 2015 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2016 and 2018.
Kelce's highlights as a pass-catcher capture the casual fan's attention, but he's a solid blocker as well. He keeps his hands inside and drives defenders backward, clearing lanes for running backs on the edge and receivers downfield.
The Chiefs can rely on Kelce as a big-bodied target (6'5", 260 lbs) who can move the chains at 12.8 yards per reception. In 2018, he emerged as a viable red-zone target, hauling in nine of his 10 touchdown catches when the offense lined up inside the 20-yard line.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has risen to stardom over the last two seasons, but Kelce has been a top-two receiver on the Chiefs since 2014.
Honorable Mention: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Offensive Tackle: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott should feel safe in the pocket with two-time All-Pro Tyron Smith on his blind side.
Smith has missed three games in each of the past four seasons. With that said, he's a human shield on the field. The 6'5", 320-pounder has allowed just one sack since 2018, per STATS (via the Washington Post).
One NFC team executive acknowledged Smith's minor injuries but understands that doesn't take away from the tackle's top-notch performances in the trenches, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"Watched him closely and was expecting a drop-off in play, but it's not there," the front-office executive said. "He's got the injury stuff. But when he's healthy and on, he's still really, really good. He's still on another planet as far as a dominant two-phase player."
Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley doesn't have Smith's wear and tear. On the other hand, he had a few slipups in 2018, allowing four sacks. The Notre Dame product rebounded and gave up zero last season.
Smith holds a slight edge over Stanley because of his consistency in pass protection.
Honorable Mention: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens
Interior Offensive Lineman: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
Retired quarterback Andrew Luck probably wishes he played more than one season with Quenton Nelson. The Notre Dame product added grit and power to the Indianapolis Colts offensive line.
According to Pro Football Focus, Nelson hasn't allowed a sack in 30 consecutive contests, the longest active streak among players at the position. If you like pancakes, he can outdo IHOP on his best day.
When we think about dominant guards, an intimidating presence fits the description. Nelson has a mean streak that plays to the idea more so than Zack Martin, who's more fundamentally sound than physical with the use of brute force.
Furthermore, Nelson doesn't play alongside two All-Pro offensive linemen as Martin did in Dallas with Tyron Smith and Travis Frederick, who retired in March. He elevated a maligned group that struggled to protect Luck.
With Nelson on the interior, the Colts can play to a newfound strength on the ground. They've reaped the benefits, ranking seventh in rushing with the fifth-most carries in 2019.
Honorable Mention: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
Interior Defensive Lineman: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Aaron Donald is listed as a defensive tackle, though we can consider him a pass-rusher for a more accurate description.
Since his 2014 rookie campaign, Donald ranks second among linemen in sacks (72). Only Chandler Jones, who's primarily an edge-rusher, ranks ahead of him. More impressively, the five-time All-Pro led the category (20.5) in 2018.
He shows his dominance against the run as well, busting up plays in the backfield. He's recorded the most tackles for loss in each of the past two terms.
Oftentimes, Donald takes on two 300-plus-pound offensive linemen simultaneously. Through Week 8 of 2018, he had the highest double-team rate, per Next Gen Stats (h/t Rams play-by-play announcer J.B. Long).
Last year, former Rams safety Eric Weddle explained how Donald elevates the talent around him, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.
"A.D. creates so much emphasis, double-teams, triple-teams, the line—running backs chipping through that," Weddle said. "That's huge opportunities for [Michael Brockers], for [Dante Fowler Jr.], for Samson [Ebukam], like all these guys are going to have opportunities every game that—you can't just sleep on the other guy now."
Cam Heyward provides a strong push on the interior, logging 29 sacks since 2017, though he doesn't garner Donald's rate of double-teams. In 2019, the 31-year-old had one of the lowest frequencies, per Next Gen Stats (h/t ESPN's Seth Walder).
Donald's presence changes the opponent's game plan.
Honorable Mention: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Edge-Rusher: Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals
Unfortunately for Chandler Jones, the Arizona Cardinals dropped out of the national spotlight after he arrived via trade from the New England Patriots in 2016. The club has finished four consecutive terms without a winning record. As a result, few outside the fanbase watched his elite play.
Since 2015, Jones has logged at least 11 sacks in each season and led the league in 2017. He notched a career high (19) last year.
Khalil Mack drew widespread attention as the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade between the Raiders and Chicago Bears, but he hasn't closed the deal on quarterbacks as Jones has done in recent terms.
ESPN's Josh Weinfuss highlighted the fact that Jones lists as the only player with at least 60 sacks and 17 forced fumbles over the last four seasons. As an edge-rusher, he's expected to pressure quarterbacks. We can argue no one does it better than him going into the 2020 campaign.
Honorable Mention: Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears
Off-Ball Linebacker: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
As Luke Kuechly transitions from an NFL linebacker to a pro scout for the Carolina Panthers, Bobby Wagner stands head and shoulders above his peers at the position.
Teams have rostered smaller off-ball linebackers who excel in coverage such as Deion Jones to combat pass-catching running backs and tight ends. Yet at 6'0", 242 pounds, Wagner can cover in space and still bring the hammer when he goes downhill on run downs and blitzes.
In all eight of his seasons, Wagner has recorded at least 104 tackles, and he lists as the Seattle Seahawks' franchise leader with 1,075 for his career.
Wagner isn't just a headbanger in the scrum. He's logged double-digit pass breakups once (2018) and at least 10 tackles for loss twice (2014 and 2017), showing his ability to disrupt plays in the backfield.
Since 2014, Wagner has earned Pro Bowl honors every year and All-Pro nods five times, exhibiting exemplary performances for an extensive stretch.
In a year or two, Darius Leonard could illustrate greater dominance over a decent period. He's shown great versatility, logging 284 tackles, 19 for loss, 12 sacks, 15 pass breakups and seven interceptions in two seasons, though some of his 2019 numbers dropped because he missed three games with a concussion.
For now, Wagner has a stronger body of work without signs of decline.
Honorable Mention: Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts
Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots
Last season, Stephon Gilmore became the first player in the secondary to earn Defensive Player of the Year recognition since Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu in 2010.
Gilmore broke a streak of award-winning pass-rushers with airtight coverage, registering six interceptions and 20 pass breakups while allowing a 50.5 percent completion rate and zero touchdowns.
Critics cannot say Gilmore had a fluke campaign. Since his 2012 rookie term, he leads the league in pass breakups (111) with the fourth-most interceptions (24).
The Patriots can cut the field in half and leave Gilmore on an island one-on-one against the opponent's best receiver with the confidence he can shut down or limit a key playmaker in the passing game.
With Gilmore's former team, Tre'Davious White has jumped off to a strong career start, recording 43 pass breakups and 12 interceptions in three seasons. He tied the Patriots cornerback for the most picks (six) in 2019, along with Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris.
Gilmore's Defensive Player of the Year honor gives him a clear-cut push over White as the most dominant cornerback.
Honorable Mention: Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills
Safety: Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
The best safeties can cover deep, load the box in run support and roam the field to fill any necessary voids on all levels of the defense. The Minnesota Vikings have the total package in Harrison Smith.
An unnamed NFL passing game coordinator highlighted Smith's football IQ in addition to his capabilities, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"I'd take him over everyone," the coordinator said. "Does it all. Cover, blitz, zone, man, smart, calls the defense, great leader."
Smith's blend of instincts and physical traits allows him to read the quarterback's eyes in center field or set the tone with brute force on a run stop. In a season, he can record five interceptions or finish the term as one of the team's top two tacklers with a sprinkle of sacks.
Jamal Adams isn't an elite cover defender, though he's not just a box safety. The 24-year-old has 25 career pass breakups and supplemented the New York Jets pass rush, registering 6.5 sacks in 2019.
Adams can affect the game on all three levels of the defense. Even so, defensive coordinators would probably feel more comfortable with Smith in deep coverage. He's recorded at least three interceptions in each of the last three terms.
Honorable Mention: Jamal Adams, New York Jets