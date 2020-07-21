The Most Dominant Player at Every Position Heading into 2020 NFL Season

0 of 11

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

High production, unique physical traits and the ability to outperform the opposition at a consistent peak level are things that come to mind when we think about dominant NFL players.

Unstoppable playmakers showcase their superiority on the field in different ways.

The most cerebral quarterbacks can pick apart defenses with precision and lead their offenses through critical sequences. Top-notch offensive linemen repeatedly pound their opposition into the ground. Shutdown cornerbacks can put the clamps on lead wide receivers.

We'll highlight the most dominant performer at each position, with an eye on recent production, how that player transcended or elevated a mediocre supporting cast, accolades and skill set. Each selection has more than one standout season to differentiate one-year wonders from rising or established stars.