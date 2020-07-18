Matt Riddle Shines Despite Loss, Strowman vs. Wyatt Build, WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE created a big-match feel for Friday's episode of SmackDown, selling the significance of the Matt Riddle-AJ Styles main event for the Intercontinental Championship and, in the process, putting the emphasis on The Original Bro to go out and build his star.

He did, shining even as he lost to Styles in disappointing fashion.

Riddle's performance and the legitimacy he continued to build among main-roster fans was the biggest takeaway of Friday's broadcast—but not the only one.

As WWE geared up for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on Sunday night, it wrote the latest chapter in the rivalry between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt to great success.

Dive deeper into those topics, as well as the issues facing the blue brand's women's division and Cesaro's big night, with this recap of the Fox network presentation.