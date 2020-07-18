Memorial Tournament 2020: Day 3 Odds, Tee Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Since the PGA Tour returned from a three-month hiatus (because of the coronavirus pandemic) in June, Jon Rahm hadn't played so well. The 25-year-old Spaniard, who is No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking, didn't finish better than 27th in his first four tournaments back.

Things are going better for Rahm at this week's Memorial Tournament, though. He shot a five-under 67 in Friday's second round at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, and he's now at eight under par through two rounds, behind only co-leaders Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau, who are at nine under.

Friday's cut line was at three over par, which just allowed Tiger Woods to make it in his first PGA Tour event since February. He shot a four-over 76 in the second round, putting him tied for 64th and just making the cut at three over.

With a bunch of top golfers currently near the top of the leaderboard, here's everything else you need to know heading into Saturday's third round.

Memorial Tournament Round 3 Information

Video Play Button Videos you might like

TV: Golf Channel (12:30-3 p.m. ET); CBS (3-6 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: GolfChannel.com, CBS Sports app and featured groups of PGA Tour Live.

Tee Times: The full list of Saturday tee times can be found at PGATour.com.

Odds to Win

Jon Rahm +220

Tony Finau +450

Ryan Palmer +1200

Gary Woodland +1200

Patrick Cantlay +1200

Justin Thomas +1500

Jason Day +1600

Viktor Hovland +1600

Rory McIlroy +2000

Jordan Spieth +2500

Complete list of odds available at Caesars Palace



In Rahm's three June tournaments, he finished no better than 33rd, which included missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Last week, he was 27th at the Workday Charity Open, the first of two straight tournaments at Muirfield Village. But he ended the weekend on a strong note, shooting a 64 in the final round.

Rahm has started better this week at Muirfield Village, shooting a 69 and a 67 in the first two rounds of the Memorial Tournament. But it may not have been a surprise to Rahm that he endured some tough rounds upon his return to competitive action last month.

"I knew I was going to need two or three weeks to get used to things, and hopefully this is the beginning of a good run," Rahm said, according to Ryan Lavner of Golf Channel (h/t Yahoo Sports).

Rahm has yet to win a tournament during the 2019-20 PGA Tour season. His last victory came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April 2019. If he can notch a win at the Memorial Tournament, not only would it be the best victory of his career thus far, but he could potentially even pass McIlroy as the top-ranked golfer in the world.

As Kyle Porter of CBS Sports pointed out, Rahm would become the 24th golfer to be ranked No. 1 (and the 10th from Europe) if he wins this weekend's Memorial Tournament and McIlroy finishes worse than tied for second.

"I'm hoping for the rest of the year it's going to be like that where at some point I'm going to win or have a good performance and get to No. 1 in the world," Rahm said, according to Porter. "But the main goal is to win championships, win tournaments, and play my best every week I can. Those rankings are basically a consequence of what I do on the golf course, so I've got to take care of business first."

That will continue with Saturday's third round, as Rahm is a stroke behind the co-leaders, Palmer and Finau. Following the first round, Finau was in the lead after shooting a 66. He shot a 69 on Friday, allowing Palmer, who has shot a 67 and a 68, respectively, to move up into a tie for the lead.

There are also some strong competitors not too far behind the trio of Finau, Palmer and Rahm. Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie and Luke List are all at six under par, while Jason Day sits at five under.

Palmer and Finau will be the last pair to tee off Saturday, as they're scheduled to start at 1:50 p.m. ET. Rahm and Woodland should be another fun pair to watch late in the day, as they have a 1:40 p.m. ET tee time.

For those looking to watch some top golfers early, Woods is paired with Brooks Koepka. Both are at three over par, and they'll be looking for better results when they tee off at 8 a.m. ET, the fourth group of the day.