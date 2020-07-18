Braun Strowman's Rise to the Top of WWE SmackDown and Venture Down to the Swamp

1 of 6

Almost exactly five years ago, Braun Strowman arrived on Raw in shocking fashion and made an immediate impact. One night removed from SummerSlam 2015, he was introduced as the newest member of The Wyatt Family by Bray Wyatt himself.

Prior to that point, Strowman had a minimal amount of matches under his belt—and that included his near-two-year stint down in developmental. He was never a fixture on NXT TV as WWE was clearly waiting for the right time to bring him up to the grand stage, and with the Wyatts in need of new blood, it couldn't have worked out better than it did.

Had he failed to impress his first night in, he likely would have been gone as quickly as he had shown up. Thankfully, he took full advantage of the opportunity on the post-SummerSlam edition of Raw by leaving the audience in sheer awe of his presence.

Strowman couldn't be more thankful toward Vince McMahon for putting him with a great group of guys in The Wyatt Family, who helped him find his footing and grow exponentially as a performer for the year he was with them.

"That time was very special to me," he said. "All three of the guys were very influential in the development of Braun, and without them, there is no Braun. There is no Monster Among Men. They were willing to help me when so many people were like, 'Yeah, this guy's going to come in and take one of our spots and take all of our money. Screw that, I'm not helping him.' Instead of that, they entrusted in me and became close, riding around the country and talking about the matches."

Some of Strowman's early matches on the main roster were far from smooth, but the trio of Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan gradually helped him build confidence as a competitor.

"There were many talks early in the beginning about stuff I did in the ring that sucked, and that's how you learn. We learned as we went," he said. "It got to where I wasn't getting yelled at as much in the car and I started having good talks. It's cool to feel that, to know and learn as you go. If you're not learning something every time you go out and do this in this industry, you're going to fail."