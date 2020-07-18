WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Feuds That Will Continue Through SummerSlam

1 of 4

WWE has come up with some strange stipulations over the years, but few concepts have been as violent as a match that has to end with somebody losing an eye.

Obviously, this is not going to happen. Not only would it be illegal for WWE to condone such behavior, but fans aren't stupid enough to think either Superstar would willingly give up an eye for the sake of the match.

So what happens next? Mysterio and Rollins will have a brutal fight that will almost certainly end with some kind of shenanigans that prevent an eyeball from being removed.

Since neither Superstar will get closure, this feud will continue. Rollins struck the first blow when he injured Mysterio's right eye several weeks ago, so Sunday is Mysterio's chance to even the score. Once that happens, they can build toward a final showdown at SummerSlam that may or may not involve Mysterio's son, Dominik, in some capacity.

The younger Mysterio has been involved in this feud since the start. He may not be WWE Superstar material yet, but working with people like The Monday Night Messiah and his father will help to prepare him for a future in WWE.