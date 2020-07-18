WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Feuds That Will Continue Through SummerSlamJuly 18, 2020
WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Feuds That Will Continue Through SummerSlam
- MVP vs. Apollo Crews (United States Championship)
- Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)
- Asuka vs. Sasha Banks (Raw Women's Championship)
- Bayley vs. Nikki Cross (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt (Wyatt Swamp Fight)
- Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins (Eye for an Eye)
- The New Day vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (Tables match, SD Tag Team Championship)
While WWE may be focusing on Sunday's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view, management is always looking ahead toward the second-biggest show of the year, SummerSlam.
The card for Extreme Rules has seven matches thanks to a late addition on SmackDown. Here is a look at Sunday's lineup:
Many of these feuds will continue past The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Let's take a look at the most likely storylines to carry through to SummerSlam on August 23.
Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
WWE has come up with some strange stipulations over the years, but few concepts have been as violent as a match that has to end with somebody losing an eye.
Obviously, this is not going to happen. Not only would it be illegal for WWE to condone such behavior, but fans aren't stupid enough to think either Superstar would willingly give up an eye for the sake of the match.
So what happens next? Mysterio and Rollins will have a brutal fight that will almost certainly end with some kind of shenanigans that prevent an eyeball from being removed.
Since neither Superstar will get closure, this feud will continue. Rollins struck the first blow when he injured Mysterio's right eye several weeks ago, so Sunday is Mysterio's chance to even the score. Once that happens, they can build toward a final showdown at SummerSlam that may or may not involve Mysterio's son, Dominik, in some capacity.
The younger Mysterio has been involved in this feud since the start. He may not be WWE Superstar material yet, but working with people like The Monday Night Messiah and his father will help to prepare him for a future in WWE.
Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
Strowman and Wyatt have been playing mind games with each other for months. The Monster Among Men may be able to hold his own against somebody like The Fiend inside the ring, but Sunday will see them in a completely different setting.
Wyatt has shed his Firefly Fun House persona and returned to his Eater of Worlds character to remind Strowman of who brought him into WWE in the first place.
The Universal Championship will not be on the line during The Swamp Fight, so there is a strong possibility that Wyatt comes away with the win to set up a title bout at SummerSlam.
Up until this point, Strowman has had Wyatt's number. Their fight at Money in the Bank ended with a decisive victory for the champ. It's Wyatt's turn to have his hand raised in this feud.
The Monster and The Fiend will be 1-1 in this program if Wyatt wins Sunday, which will lead to WWE granting him another title shot at SummerSlam to cap off this feud.
Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
Extreme Rules will feature two women's title matches. Bayley will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross while Sasha Banks challenges Asuka for the Raw women's title.
The Boss wants to be a double champion just like her best friend, but the woman standing in her way is one of the toughest Superstars in WWE, so this will not be an easy task.
It's a little surprising WWE didn't give either women's title bout a special stipulation, but there may be a long-term reason for that. Management might have something bigger planned for SummerSlam.
Regardless of who wins Sunday, The Empress of Tomorrow and Banks will not be through with one another. This is just another stop on their journey.
The best option WWE has to keep this storyline going through SummerSlam would be to put together a multi-person match at SummerSlam featuring Asuka, Banks and a few other deserving stars like Naomi, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler.
The New Day vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura
The tag team division has suffered quite a bit in recent months. WWE is operating with a limited roster, and that means certain duos are not appearing on television.
Big E and Kofi Kingston have been carrying the SmackDown tag division since they won the titles from The Miz and John Morrison on April 17.
Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura have benefitted from the reduced roster and become one of the top duos on the blue brand. Keeping them in the title scene is good business.
The Swiss Cyborg and The Artist have a good chance of winning at Extreme Rules, and if they do, The New Day will want a rematch. This will lead to another encounter at SummerSlam, possibly with The Miz and Morrison back in the mix.
Out of the seven matches at Extreme Rules, the four feuds listed here are the most likely to continue through SummerSlam because of where they are in their storylines.
Sunday's PPV has a few unconventional matches on the card that will have a huge impact on how fans view the entire show. Let's hope WWE has a few surprises planned to make it an unforgettable night.