Chris Bosh: Makur Maker's Commitment to Howard a 'Landmark Breakthrough'

Two-time NBA champion and 11-time All-Star Chris Bosh called prized men's college basketball recruit Makur Maker's decision to attend a historically Black university a "landmark breakthrough" in a post on "The Last Chip" newsletter.

Bosh reflected on why he never considered an HBCU himself (he settled on Georgia Tech) before writing the following about Maker's decision to play college ball at Howard University:

"Ultimately, it came down to resources and opportunities: If you're a 17 year-old kid, twelve months out from becoming an NBA player, going to the school with beds that could fit a seven footer, and with a guaranteed berth in the NCAA Tournament, seemed like a no-brainer.

"That's why Makur Maker's decision was such a landmark breakthrough. Because he wasn't going to let his decision be dictated by which school was perceived to have the most resources.

"Instead, he decided to be a trailblazer. Because he knew that if he went to Howard, that would bring attention to their basketball program, it would bring eyeballs to their games, and yes, it would eventually bring them funding as well.

"And even beyond Howard University, it would bring credibility to the 111 HBCUs nationwide as potential homes to the top athletes across the world."

Maker, a 5-star recruit, is ranked as the No. 19 overall prospect in the class of 2021, per 247Sports. The 6'11" Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) big man is the No. 4 center in the class.

The question now is whether other recruits will follow suit. Maker called out to Mikey Williams, a superstar combo guard from the class of 2023. ESPNU ranks Williams third on its list of class-of-2023 members.

Williams has been open to the idea of attending an HBCU, per his social media accounts:

Howard isn't an NBA pipeline like Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and other schools, but top recruits can change that narrative together. Plus, Williams made a good point about talent translating and being recognized anywhere.

"If you're a pro, [then] you're a pro no matter what college you go to," Williams wrote on Instagram in June (h/t Jeff Eisenberg and Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports).



Howard has a Division I men's hoops program that participates in the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference (MEAC) with 10 other HBCUs.