Ron Rivera Has 'No Regrets' About Taking Washington NFL Job amid Allegations

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 17, 2020

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Washington NFL head coach Ron Rivera told Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer via text message that he has "no regrets" about taking the job in January, prior to what has become an offseason of controversy for the team.

"No regrets," Rivera texted. "I look forward to the challenge of improving a 3-13 team. I want to build a sustainable winning culture, in every facet."

After years of criticism, Washington will be changing its nickname which is a racial slur against Indigenous people.

On Thursday, Will Hobson and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post reported that 15 women said they were sexually harassed when they worked for the franchise between 2006 and 2019. Two female reporters also said they were sexually harassed by team employees.

    

