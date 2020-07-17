WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 17

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 17July 17, 2020
With WWE preparing for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on Sunday, Friday's SmackDown was all about building up the pay-per-view.
Several titles will be on the line this weekend, but the blue brand also featured a championship match when Matt Riddle Challenged AJ Styles for the intercontinental title.
WWE also hyped a mystery guest for a special episode of A Moment of Bliss with Alexa Bliss and another episode of The Firefly Fun House.
Even if the buildup to Extreme Rules has been a little lackluster due to the current circumstances, several of the matches on the card have the potential to be loads of fun, especially if WWE does another cinematic match that feels different from what we have already seen.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's SmackDown.
A Preview of Friday's Events
- A Moment of Bliss with a special mystery guest.
- Bray Wyatt returns to The Firefly Fun House.
- AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle (IC Championship)
WWE advertised the following segments ahead of Friday's show:
Big E vs. Cesaro
SmackDown opened with a video package before we went to the ring for the first match of the night between Cesaro and Big E.
We found out that the winner got to choose the stipulation for a SmackDown tag title match at Extreme Rules, so there were real stakes on the line.
The two powerhouses immediately took the fight out of the ring where Big E crushed Cesaro against the steel steps with a running shoulder. He tried the same thing in the ring but The Swiss Superman sidestepped him and he hit the ring post.
Both men hit their usual signature moves as they traded control back and forth. After a commercial break, Cesaro began to build momentum with a springboard uppercut. Big E grabbed him for a stretch muffler submission but Cesaro countered with a Big Swing into the Sharpshooter.
With a little help from Shinsuke Nakamura, Big Swiss was able to hit the Neutralizer for the win. Cesaro and Nakamura grabbed a table after the match was over, so it's clear what stipulation they chose for Sunday.
Grade: B
Analysis
Big E and Cesaro are both so good at what they do that having a bad match seems impossible. They are just too talented to be mediocre.
The only real complaint one could bring against this match is that it ended too soon. Kingston and Nakamura were involved outside the ring but their presence was never a distraction from what was happening inside.
The tag title bout at Extreme Rules should live up to past encounters between these two teams, especially with a hardcore stipulation.
A Moment of Bliss and Asuka and Nikki Cross vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks
Bliss and Cross began this segment by talking about the five-year anniversary of the Women's Evolution and what has happened since then.
At first, Cross thought she was Bliss' special guest but The Goddess had to rain on her parade and inform her that she was not the mystery guest. Before she could reveal who it was, Bayley and Sasha Banks came out to talk some trash.
After she let them talk, Bliss introduced Asuka as her real guest. A fight broke out and Bliss somehow gained the booking power to turn this into a tag team match.
We returned to see the fight in progress and Cross took control of Bayley with a series of kicks to the body. The Role Model used some dirty tactics to turn the tables. This led to Cross being double-teamed for quite some time.
After we saw every combination of opponents had their moment to shine, Bayley stole the win by using the ropes for leverage during a pin on Cross.
Grade: C- (Moment of Bliss), B (Match)
Analysis
The idea of a mystery guest was intriguing but the reveal was a little underwhelming. It seemed like Bliss was going to bring out somebody who had a big impact on the Women's Evolution by the way the segment started.
The match that followed was a nice change of pace. Pairing Cross and Asuka together made for an interesting combination, even if it was just a one-time thing.
The bout was typical tag team fare. The women's tag champs showed their usual level of chemistry while Cross and Asuka found their groove as a pair about halfway through.
This was a surprisingly physical contest, especially when it came to Bayley and Asuka. They were swinging for the fences with their strikes. It may have lasted a little longer than necessary but all four women helped make it an enjoyable match.