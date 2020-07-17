WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 17

2 of 3

SmackDown opened with a video package before we went to the ring for the first match of the night between Cesaro and Big E.

We found out that the winner got to choose the stipulation for a SmackDown tag title match at Extreme Rules, so there were real stakes on the line.

The two powerhouses immediately took the fight out of the ring where Big E crushed Cesaro against the steel steps with a running shoulder. He tried the same thing in the ring but The Swiss Superman sidestepped him and he hit the ring post.

Both men hit their usual signature moves as they traded control back and forth. After a commercial break, Cesaro began to build momentum with a springboard uppercut. Big E grabbed him for a stretch muffler submission but Cesaro countered with a Big Swing into the Sharpshooter.

With a little help from Shinsuke Nakamura, Big Swiss was able to hit the Neutralizer for the win. Cesaro and Nakamura grabbed a table after the match was over, so it's clear what stipulation they chose for Sunday.

Grade: B

Analysis

Big E and Cesaro are both so good at what they do that having a bad match seems impossible. They are just too talented to be mediocre.

The only real complaint one could bring against this match is that it ended too soon. Kingston and Nakamura were involved outside the ring but their presence was never a distraction from what was happening inside.

The tag title bout at Extreme Rules should live up to past encounters between these two teams, especially with a hardcore stipulation.