Dark-Horse Destinations for NBA's Most Interesting 2020 Free Agents

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Mike Conley (early termination option), Anthony Davis (player option), DeMar DeRozan (player option), Andre Drummond (player option), Gordon Hayward (player option) and Brandon Ingram (restricted) are the only big-big names capable of hitting the market, and none of them profile as goners.

Davis didn't force his way to the Los Angeles Lakers just to leave them, and the New Orleans Pelicans wouldn't have kept Ingram beyond the trade deadline if they weren't prepared to max him. Conley, DeRozan and Hayward have zero business opting out of their contracts. It'll take at least two seasons to recoup the money they're slated to take home.

A cap-poor market also eliminates a bunch of players by default—namely Davis Bertans, Danilo Gallinari, Montrezl Harrell, Marcus Morris, Fred VanVleet and Christian Wood. Higher price tags render their range of outcomes too shallow for us to pretend they'll have dark-horse suitors. (Sign-and-trade scenarios could overturn this sentiment.)

Restricted free agents are in the same boat. It takes cap space to outbid incumbents, and few teams have the equity to enter a bidding war. This is not the space to talk about Malik Beasley, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Chris Boucher, Kris Dunn, De'Anthony Melton (Early Bird), Jakob Poeltl and Dario Saric, most of whom won't be going anywhere.

Ditto for many player options among non-stars. Tim Hardaway Jr., Rodney Hood, Kelly Olynyk, Otto Porter Jr., Tony Snell et al. are more likely to run out the final year of their contracts. They along with everyone else who falls under this umbrella won't be making cameos here. Player options need to be a coin-toss situation (and, obviously, belong to a player who engenders intense interest) to make the cut.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope exists in his own bubble. He's played well enough to possibly decline his player option, but he shares an agent with LeBron James, and the Lakers will have full Bird rights. His entry into free agency would, from where I'm standing, be a formality.

I also, with all due respect, can't bring myself to talk about Carmelo Anthony. He's scored efficiently enough that he'll be on a roster next season—and staying with the Portland Trail Blazers should be the priority—but his price point isn't much of a mystery. It'll be a shocker if he gets more (or even up to) the mini MLE.

Similar restraint is showed with select big men, most notably Aron Baynes, Dwight Howard, Tristan Thompson and Hassan Whiteside. They're all starting-level players at the 5 spot, but the center position is oversaturated, and it's difficult to envision any of them bagging full-MLE money in this cap climate.

And finally, Derrick Jones Jr. was the toughest exclusion. The Miami Heat's 2021 cap sheet leaves his future firmly in the lurch, but this doesn't seem like the summer that teams will crack open their piggy banks for non-shooting wings.