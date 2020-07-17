George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Top Tight Ends in Madden NFL 21 Player Ratings

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2020

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is seen against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won the game 31-20. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle earned the top spot in the Madden NFL 21 position rankings with a 98 overall rating. 

Kittle was followed by the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski, Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz and Cleveland Browns' Austin Hooper in the ratings released Friday on ESPN's SportsCenter:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NFL Responds to WAS Allegation

    NFL could take disciplinary action against Washington after ‘serious, disturbing’ report of sexual harassment (Rapoport)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Responds to WAS Allegation

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Dan Snyder Releases Statement

    Washington owner supports ‘unbiased investigation’ by team-hired attorney following sexual harassment allegations

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dan Snyder Releases Statement

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Michael Thomas Joins 99 Club

    Saints star is the final member of the 99 club in Madden 21 🕹

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Michael Thomas Joins 99 Club

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Jamal Adams Gets High Praise

    NFC Exec calls Jets safety the 2nd-best defensive player in the entire league (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jamal Adams Gets High Praise

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report