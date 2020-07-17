George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Top Tight Ends in Madden NFL 21 Player Ratings

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle earned the top spot in the Madden NFL 21 position rankings with a 98 overall rating.

Kittle was followed by the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski, Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz and Cleveland Browns' Austin Hooper in the ratings released Friday on ESPN's SportsCenter:

