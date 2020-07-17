2022 5-Star SF Prospect Caleb Houstan Reclassifies to 2021 Recruiting Class

Photo credit: 247Sports.

Highly touted high school basketball recruit Caleb Houstan announced Friday that he will reclassify from the class of 2022 to the class of 2021.

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Houstan said the following about his decision: "I feel like I'm ready to take the next step. Being at Montverde and playing for Team Canada at the FIBA level has helped prepare me for that. The best decision for me is to go to college in 2021. That will help me get to next level and eventually where I want to go, which is the NBA."

Prior to his reclassification, 247Sports rated Houstan as a 5-star prospect and ranked him as the No. 7 overall player and No. 2 small forward in the class of 2022.

