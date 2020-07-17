Saints' Michael Thomas Joins Patrick Mahomes, More in 99 Club for Madden NFL 21

Bill Feig/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas became the latest member of the "99 Club" in Madden NFL 21 on Friday.

Thomas' rating was announced on ESPN's Get Up and highlighted by the video game franchise:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.