Saints' Michael Thomas Joins Patrick Mahomes, More in 99 Club for Madden NFL 21

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2020

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) celebrates his touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Bill Feig/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas became the latest member of the "99 Club" in Madden NFL 21 on Friday.

Thomas' rating was announced on ESPN's Get Up and highlighted by the video game franchise:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

