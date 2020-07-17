Memorial Tournament 2020: Friday Odds, Tee Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Tiger Woods is back. Rory McIlroy and many of the world's other top golfers are in action. It should be an exciting weekend at the 2020 Memorial Tournament.

The opening round took place Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. And while Woods and McIlroy both played solid rounds, it is Tony Finau who sits atop the leaderboard after he shot a six-under 66 to claim a one-stroke advantage over Ryan Palmer.

McIlroy shot a two-under 70 and is one of 10 golfers tied for eighth, a group that includes defending champion Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth. Woods is one of seven players who shot a one-under 71 and are tied for 18th.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Friday's second round.

Memorial Tournament Round 2 Information

TV: Golf Channel (2:30-6 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: GolfChannel.com and featured groups of PGA Tour Live.

Tee Times: The full list of Friday tee times can be found at PGATour.com.

Odds to Win

Jon Rahm +650 (bet $100 to win $650)

Tony Finau +700

Rory McIlroy +750

Patrick Cantlay +800

Gary Woodland +900

Tiger Woods +1500

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Brooks Koepka +2800

Jordan Spieth +3000

Brendan Steele +3300

Patrick Reed +3500

Ryan Palmer +3500

Justin Thomas +4000

Harris English +4000

Complete list of odds available at Caesars Palace.

Thursday marked Woods' first round on the PGA Tour since the Genesis Invitational in February. There were highs and lows during his performance, but he started strong with two birdies in the first three holes.

"Got off to almost an ideal start and got a feel for the round early," he said, according to the Associated Press (h/t PGATour.com). "I just didn't make anything today. I had looks at birdies, but I really didn't make much."

Woods' round featured three bogeys, the last of which came on the 16th and had him back at par with only two holes to play. However, he finished with a birdie to drop one stroke below par, leaving him five back of Finau.

It may not have been a dominant showing, but the 44-year-old, who has won the Memorial Tournament five times, is in decent position heading into Friday's second round.

Finau is currently pacing the field, though, after notching nine birdies during his opening round, including four on the last five holes. He also had three bogeys, which left him at six under par.

Not only did the 30-year-old play well, but he also showcased his power, part of which can be attributed to Bryson DeChambeau, who has recently found ways to utilize his power and is seeing positive results on his drives.

"It no doubt inspired me. I don't think what he's doing is rocket science but it's executing at that speed. Being able to see him swing that fast and hit it that straight got me thinking a little bit," Finau said, according to Rex Hoggard of The Golf Channel. "I tried it out there on a couple of drives and was able to execute, so I think I'm going to start putting them into my game."

Although some golfers are playing at Muirfield Village Golf Club for the second consecutive weekend, the course played a bit differently than it did during last week's Workday Charity Open. Part of that was due to high winds, which led to only seven golfers finishing with a score lower than 70.

At last week's tournament, Collin Morikawa beat Justin Thomas in a one-hole playoff to win the title. Neither fared as well during the opening round of the Memorial Tournament, as Thomas shot a two-over 74 and Morikawa hit a four-over 76.

One golfer to watch the rest of the tournament could be Jon Rahm, who is No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking and currently tied for fifth place at three under par.

Although the 25-year-old Spaniard finished 27th last weekend, he shot a 64 in his final round and may have carried over momentum to the Memorial Tournament.