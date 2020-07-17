2020 NBA 2K League Results: Raptors Uprising Moves to 13-0 amid Historic Run

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Only one of the NBA 2K League's Week 10, Day 3 games got postponed tonight, but you can be sure that two other teams wish theirs did too. While Magic and T-Wolves Gaming didn't get to play each other due to technical issues, both Raptors Uprising GC and Mavs Gaming seemed to deal with no-shows of their own, each comfortably sweeping their opponents in double-digit blowouts.

While Dallas should be content with a performance that pushes them to 10-5 on the season, Toronto still sits in a tier of their own, easily breaking the 2K League's scoring record en route to maintaining their undefeated record at 13-0.

In two games, the Raptors drubbed Pacers Gaming by an average of 32.5 points, and the Mavs beat the Gen.G Tigers by an average of 24.

The third game, between Kings Guard and Bucks Gaming, went to a nailbiting third round, as the Bucks clawed toward the playoffs by knocking in a clutch three to win the game by just one. Here's how the entire slate of matches played out, including the biggest performances and highlights.





Video Play Button Videos you might like

Week 10, Day 3 Scores

Magic Gaming - T-Wolves Gaming

Game 1: Postponed

Pacers Gaming 0 - 2 Raptors Uprising GC

Game 1: PCG 62 - 112 RUG

Game 2: PCG 80 - 95 RUG

Gen.G Tigers 0 - 2 Mavs Gaming

Game 1: GEN 56 - 85 MVG

Game 2: GEN 61 - 80 MVG

Kings Guard Gaming 1 - 2 Bucks Gaming

Game 1: KGG 78 - 84 BCG

Game 2: KGG 63 - 48 BCG

Game 3: KGG 73 - 74 BCG

The Raptors' point guard set the tone tonight, as Kenny Got Work dropped 44 points and 10 assists in Game 1 followed by 41 and 9 in Game 2. But his big man, Sick One, was on one tonight too as the center averaged 23.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 3.0 blocks in the short series.

Still, it was the lefty Kenny who went absolutely silly in the game, playing with the confidence of a prime Stephen Curry.

The Mavs had a much more balanced scoring effort, as their point guard, shooting guard and small forward dropped double-digit buckets in each round. That type of perimeter talent kept Gen.G on the backpedal and led to easy buckets outside, including one big-time three from Dimez to push the lead in Game 2.

Speaking of big-time, Milwaukee's rookie point guard, Regg, is no stranger to heroics. After he dropped 50 in a Game 1 win, his team failed to score more than 48 in Game 2, but in a win-out position to get into the playoffs, they bounced back. With just seven seconds left on the clock, down by two, he pulled up from three and earned the Bucks a win over a much higher-ranked Kings club.

While squads like Raptors Uprising and Mavs Gaming are clear standouts in line for playoff action, the Bucks are upsurging at exactly the right time. At the very least, Regg's heroics can provide some entertainment until the league gets to find out if anyone can force Toronto to even sit up in their chairs a little bit.