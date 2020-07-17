Report: NBA Plans to Increase Number of Execs Allowed in Bubble Once Games Start

John Raoux/Associated Press

Twenty-two of the NBA's 30 teams are in Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida, to participate in the resumption of the 2019-20 season, which has been suspended since March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regular-season games are scheduled to begin July 30, and a league memo recently dropped stating who is allowed to attend matchups, per Sam Amick and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

All teams, including the eight that were not invited to the bubble, can send three people to games: a governor, an assistant governor and a senior basketball operations executive. They can only enter the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex arenas for games.

Anyone who chooses to go has to follow strict protocols. Of note, they must submit a report stating that they are negative for COVID-19. The test must be done no longer than 72 hours after entering the bubble. Even if they pass their tests, they are restricted to traveling to and from their off-campus hotel and arena only.

They must also follow other rules, such as wearing masks, taking part in temperature checks and being screened for symptoms.

Rules are strict in the league's bubble, with players notably having to stay quarantined in their hotel rooms if they leave the perimeter in the NBA's portion of the complex. Sacramento Kings big man Richaun Holmes found that out the hard way when he crossed bubble lines to pick up food for delivery.

The edicts even apply to banning doubles pingpong and mandating that all players shower in their own Disney World resort rooms as opposed to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex facilities where games will be played.

The 22 teams invited to Disney World include the top eight in the Eastern and Western Conference and the six teams within six games of a playoff spot in either conference.

A standard 16-team postseason begins Aug. 17.