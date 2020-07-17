Patrick Mahomes Expresses Frustration with Negotiations Around 2020 NFL Season

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 17, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks during a news conference on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami after winning the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Numerous NFL players have expressed disappointment and frustration as the NFLPA and NFL have been unable to come to terms on key issues related to holding the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already been the cause for the virtual offseason, the halving of the preseason slate and limited or no fans in the stands.

One of those players is reigning Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who sent this tweet Thursday:

Mahomes also notably thanked Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt after he outlined the players' thoughts leading up to the regular season, which is scheduled to start Sept. 10.

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are supposed to host the Texans on that date, three or four days ahead of the rest of the league during the Week 1 slate. Since they're getting a jump-start on the season, they also have the opportunity to start training camp earlier.

The two franchises are scheduled to welcome rookies and quarterbacks to camp on Monday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, although that comes with a twist:

For now, the NFL and NFLPA continue to work out their concerns, which include health and safety protocols, the number of preseason games, the length of the training camp schedule, the financial ramifications of holding a season with fewer fans in attendance and more.

