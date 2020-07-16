Tax Documents Show Duke's Mike Krzyzewski Earned over $7M in 2018

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Duke University's federal tax return shows that men's basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski earned over $7 million in total compensation for the 2018 calendar year, per Steve Berkowitz of USA Today.

That figure includes $1.2 million in deferred pay from previous Duke tax returns, meaning Krzyzewski earned $5.8 million in net pay for 2018.

His base pay approached $3.1 million, per Berkowitz, with $2.985 million in bonus pay. Krzyzewski earned that same bonus in 2017.

USA Today obtained Duke's tax returns upon request. The school is a private institution and therefore under no obligation to make its employment contracts public.

Berkowitz speculated that Kryzyzewki's pay would have placed him second in college hoops, behind only Kentucky's John Calipari, who earned $7.45 million in 2018.

Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney is the highest-paid coach in collegiate athletics. He earned $9.255 million from the Tigers in 2019, per USA Today. Swinney is amid a 10-year, $93 million deal, per Weston Blasi of Market Watch.



The Blue Devils reached the Elite Eight of the men's NCAA tournament during the 2017-18 season but fell in overtime to Kansas, who lost to eventual national champion Villanova in the Final Four.

Krzyzewski has a lifetime 1,157-350 record with Army and Duke. He's led the Blue Devils to 12 Final Fours and five national titles. The 73-year-old is also a three-time Naismith College Basketball Coach of the Year.