Noor Wins Stephen Curry's Holey Moley Season 2 Finale

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2020

Stephen Curry on the Silverado Resort North Course during the pro-am event of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Noor is the new Stephen Curry.  

Well, OK, maybe not exactly. But he did win the second-season finale of Curry's Holey Moley show on ABC —a mini-golf-meets-obstacle-course extravaganza—on Thursday night. 

Noor took on Kasia in the final, and it came down to the final hole's Double Dutch, a large, double-pronged windmill. The goal? Not only to get your putt through both windmills but also to get yourself through them without falling into the water. Take the plunge and you're docked a stroke. 

Noor managed to slip his putt through, lipping it out, and passed through the windmills himself unscathed to finish the hole in three strokes. Kasia also survived the pitfalls of the windmills but missed her third putt, leaving the spoils of victory—the "golden putter" and the "plaid jacket"—to Noor. 

