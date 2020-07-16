Bucks' Eric Bledsoe Confirms He Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

Matt York/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe tested positive for COVID-19, he told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Per Haynes, Bledsoe said he's "not feeling any symptoms, and he really feels good. And he is hoping that he'll get [to Disney] as soon as possible, as soon as he fulfills all the NBA's protocols."

Bledsoe also posted the following on Instagram:

Bledsoe, 30, is a key figure for the Bucks, averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three. He serves as the team's starting point guard, and if he's forced to miss time during the league's restart at the Walt Disney World Resort, it will be a major blow.

The Bucks hold the league's top record at 53-12 and are two wins away from clinching the top overall seed in the Eastern Conference, so they're set up to weather such a storm. The bigger concern would be if his potential absence drifts into the postseason.

The Bucks do have a solid backup in George Hill, who has plenty of experience in the postseason, so they are in good hands at point guard. And superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo often serves as the de facto ball-handler in the team's offense anyway.

Donte DiVincenzo may also see some minutes at point guard off the bench if Bledsoe misses game time.

Regardless of how the Bucks handle a potential absence, one thing is certain: It's title or bust for Milwaukee this season, and Antetokounmpo is ready for the challenge.

"I want to be one of the best players to ever play the game," he said earlier in July, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN. "I did the best job I could do trying to stay ready and trying to have my team ready for this journey that we're about to go on to leave and play games. But as I said, whoever wants it more, whoever is mentally prepared for all this, what's going on in Orlando, that's the team that's gonna come out on top."