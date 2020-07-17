NFL Training Camps 2020: Schedule and Top Storylines to Watch

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

While there's some uncertainty surrounding the upcoming 2020 NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic, one thing is clear: Training camps will soon be underway.

The NFL announced in June that training camps would be held as scheduled, with the expected start date to be July 28 for all 32 teams. However, rookies and "selected players" will be allowed to report to camp earlier, according to NFL.com.

Will there be a preseason, and if so, how many games will be played? Will the regular season start on time on Sept. 10? Will any fans be allowed to attend games at any point? These are all questions that have yet to be answered, and the NFL will have important decisions to make as the season approaches.

For now, though, it appears teams are going to work out and hold practices at their respective facilities, preparing for whatever type of 2020 season is coming. Per NFL.com, some teams have recently instructed their rookies to report Monday.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, one possible training camp schedule that has been discussed by the NFL Players Association (which is opposed to preseason games) would consist of the following: three days of medical/equipment, 21 days of strength and conditioning, 10 days of unpadded practice and 14 days of practice (10 max/eight padded).

With the start of training camp less than two weeks away, here are some of the top storylines around the NFL heading into the 2020 season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Brady, Gronk begin new chapter in Tampa Bay

Tom Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Rob Gronkowski was with him for nine of those years, retiring after the 2018 campaign. Now, both are together again—this time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After Brady signed with the Bucs and Gronkowski came out of retirement to join him, they're now poised to be the leaders of what could be one of the best offenses in the NFL this season. Tampa Bay already had a pair of top-tier wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, so it should be an exciting unit to watch.

"When Tom went down to Tampa, it just looked like a great situation, a great opportunity," Gronkowski said during a recent appearance on Tiki and Tierney on CBS Sports Radio. "I wasn't going to come back out of retirement just to come back out of retirement."

Training camp will be the first opportunity for the Bucs' new-look offense to come together on the field for the first time. But Brady (turning 43 in August) and Gronkowski (31) are veterans who could quickly get acclimated and potentially help some of the young players take positive strides before the season arrives.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to open the regular season on the road against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 13.

Will Newton have opportunity to succeed Brady?

Ben Margot/Associated Press

In New England, the quarterback situation won't be as clear as it was the past two decades with Brady at the helm.

Second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham was expected to be the Patriots' new starter, but they then added free agent Cam Newton to the mix last month.

Newton is a former NFL MVP, but he also battled injuries during the end of his time with the Carolina Panthers. Stidham may only have four career pass attempts, but he's spent a season in New England's system learning under Brady.

Former Pats quarterback Scott Zolak shared the reasons he thinks Stidham will be the new starter in New England during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

"I believe Stidham will be the starting QB from the people I talk to and people that I trust: the players, people tied to the team, team captains," Zolak said (h/t Darren Hartwell of NBCSports.com). "The way they speak of Jarrett Stidham and the work he has put in."

However, training camp could have an impact on what could shape up to be a quarterback battle between Stidham and Newton. And although the latter played only two games in 2019 and is five years removed from his clear best season in Carolina, he could have a resurgence under Pats head coach Bill Belichick.

It will be intriguing to see how this storyline develops ahead of New England's season opener at home against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13.

The beginning of the road to a repeat?

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl LIV victory in February, and he received the game's MVP honors while doing so. That led to him signing a massive 10-year, $503 million extension earlier this month, which keeps him in Kansas City for a long time.

The 24-year-old's focus will now shift to trying to lead the Chiefs to their second consecutive championship. They should again be among the Super Bowl favorites as they have a strong roster. And their offense could be even better with the addition of rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Mahomes is also poised for another strong season. In 2018, he won the NFL MVP by passing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in 16 games. Last season, he had 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns through the air over 14 games. He'll be exciting to watch as he continues to gain NFL experience and plays with numerous top offensive players.

There hasn't been a team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons. Prior to Super Bowl LIV, they hadn't won the championship since the 1969 season.

Could the Chiefs make up for that drought with consecutive titles? Their path to potentially doing so will begin in training camp.