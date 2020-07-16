Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick End Relationship After Dating for over 2 Years

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

The relationship between former NASCAR and IndyCar star Danica Patrick and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reached the finish line.

Cydney Contreras of EOnline.com reports the pair recently split up after having dated for two years.

A representative for Patrick confirmed to E! News the two are "no longer together."

The pair first met at the 2012 ESPYs and began dating in late 2017.

Patrick, a longtime Chicago Bears fan, told Jimmy Kimmel Live she had fully renounced her support of the Bears and was "the biggest Packers fan" since she connected with Rodgers.

Despite having been born in Beloit, Wisconsin, Patrick lived closer to Soldier Field in Chicago than Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

As she moves on from her relationship with Rodgers, it remains to be seen if she'll try to repair the one she had with the Bears.