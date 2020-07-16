15 Women Say They Were Sexually Harassed While Employees of Washington NFL Team

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2020

FedEx Field is seen in this general view prior to an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Fifteen women who are former employees of the Washington NFL team say they were sexually harassed between 2006 and 2019 by other employees of the organization, including some members of owner Dan Snyder's inner circle. 

Will Hobson and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post spoke to the 15 women, 14 of whom remained anonymous over fear of retribution or because they signed a non-disclosure agreement with the franchise. Washington declined to release the women who wished to speak from their non-disclosure agreements.

Emily Applegate, who began working with the team in 2014, said she and a co-worker would meet every day to "commiserate and cry about the frequent sexual harassment and verbal abuse they endured." 

Snyder declined several requests from the Post to provide a comment on the allegations.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

