Oscar De La Hoya Says He's Training for Boxing Comeback, Talks Canelo Alvarez

STEVE YEATER/Associated Press

More than 11 years after retiring from in-ring competition, Oscar De La Hoya is training his body for the possibility of having another match.

Appearing on the SI Boxing Podcast with Chris Mannix, De La Hoya explained the process of putting himself through the daily training rigor in order to compete again:



"I think it's just a matter of pulling the trigger of making that decision to go to the gym, to wake up in the morning, to make the sacrifice. Before I wanted to do it, but I just couldn't do it. I couldn't pull the trigger. I couldn't wake up in the morning. I couldn't take myself to the gym and spar six rounds. Now it's like I have this motivation to do it for myself, to prove to myself that I can do it. And so we'll see what happens."

De La Hoya's comments about a comeback come as Golden Boy Promotions prepares to run shows for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, starting on July 24.

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, the biggest active star under the Golden Boy umbrella, hasn't fought since last November, but De La Hoya told Mannix he's hoping to finalize an opponent for the middleweight champion as soon as next week.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.