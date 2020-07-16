Former Phillies Infielder Tony Taylor Dies at Age 84

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2020

Former Philadelphia Phillies' Tony Taylor waves to the crowd before a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies announced former player Tony Taylor died Thursday at the age of 84:

The former infielder spent parts of 15 seasons with the Phillies and was inducted into the team's Wall of Fame in 2002. 

Taylor spent 19 years overall in the majors from 1958-76, earning one All-Star selection in 1960.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

