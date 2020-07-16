NBA Reportedly Sent Memo to Teams About Unauthorized People on Campus

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The NBA reportedly sent a reminder to teams about not allowing unauthorized people on or around the league's Florida campus.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA issued a memo to all 22 teams on campus "reminding them that interacting with or bringing an unauthorized person on Disney Campus is prohibited."

Charania added that clubs will be required to discuss health protocols with players and staff members during their next team meetings.

Per ESPN's Malika Andrews, the memo also reminded teams of rules about "wearing face coverings/masks, dressing appropriately when receiving room service, and going through a mandatory educational session on campus rules."

This comes on the heels of Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes and Houston Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo being put into 10-day quarantine for accidentally violating health and safety protocols.

Charania reported on Tuesday that players have received warnings from the NBA about social distancing and mask protocols on campus after "multiple tips" were called into the anonymous hotline to report potential violations.

When the NBA and NBPA agreed to the campus restart, the league issued a detailed 113-page document to players and staff members about the rules that would have to be followed in an attempt to finish this season.

All 22 teams taking part in the restart arrived in Florida between July 7-9, with games scheduled to begin on July 30.

