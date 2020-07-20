Glass Half-Full Thoughts on Every MLB Team for 2020 Season

0 of 30

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The 2020 season is finally upon Major League Baseball. And since everyone starts off with the same record, every team in the league has an excuse to think happy thoughts.

Just in case, we figured we'd do it for them.

We've come up with glass half-full thoughts for every team on the eve of the 2020 season. This mostly involved seeing the best in the league's likely contenders. For other clubs that don't inspire as much optimism, we highlighted silver linings that they have going for them.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.