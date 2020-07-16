Ronald Gasser to Receive New Trial in Death of Joe McKnight After Appeal

Tom Gannam/Associated Press

Ronald Gasser, who was convicted of killing former NFL running back Joe McKnight, will receive a new trial after the Louisiana 5th Circuit Court of Appeal vacated his conviction, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

Gasser was initially ruled guilty of manslaughter in 2018 by 10 of 12 jurors and given a 30-year sentence. However, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against split-jury verdicts in April, retroactively overturning any convictions currently under appeal.

Louisiana ruled Wednesday that Gasser would have his conviction and sentence vacated and that he would receive a new trial.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.