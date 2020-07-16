What's Next for Jon Moxley After Win vs. Brian Cage at AEW Fight for the Fallen?

1 of 5

Credit: Lee South/All Elite Wrestling

The simplest option is to go is nowhere. Moxley may not transition to a new feud as his story with Cage may not be over.

The return of Allin may just be a temporary side story to keep Cage busy through the rest of July and part of August with the intention of going back to focusing on Moxley in time for All Out on September 5.

While he quite definitively beat Cage without missed pinfalls, interference or anything of that sort, Moxley didn't score a regular pin or submission. The Machine never actually tapped out or failed to get up from a Paradigm Shift.

With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, it must be difficult to organize everyone's schedules for tapings, particularly when it isn't just within the same company. Moxley's wife and WWE announcer, Renee Young, recently tested positive for COVID-19, so AEW should take extra precautions with its champion.

Out of fear of spreading the virus, the less exposure Moxley has to the rest of the roster, the better—which may also explain Big Swole's absence (her husband is WWE's Cedric Alexander).

If that is the case and Moxley remains on the sidelines, he doesn't need to have anyone else start a new feud with him.

Seven weeks sounds like a long time, but it's less than what it took to get from Double or Nothing to Fight for the Fallen. With a temporary Cage vs. Allin feud to fill the gap, a rematch is certainly on the table.

If that is the plan, their battle at All Out will probably include some sort of gimmick that will spice things up. In the meantime, Moxley could cut a few promos so his presence isn't entirely missing from AEW.