Allen Robinson: 'We Haven't Heard Nothing' from Bears About Contract Extension

Allen Robinson is just 26 years old and a bright spot on a Chicago Bears offense that has been inconsistent at best over the last two seasons.

With him under contract through just this year, it would make sense if the NFC North team was at least exploring a contract extension. However, to hear the No. 1 wide receiver tell it, that has not been the case to this point.

Robinson appeared on ESPN 1000's Carmen and Jurko show (h/t Cam Ellis of NBC Sports Chicago) and said he and his agent have not heard from the Bears:

"They haven't. We haven't heard nothing. I think just as far as me and my agent, from the conversations that we've had, we're not necessarily anticipating hearing anything at this point. For us, we're going into camp preparing ourselves to have a good year. If that comes up and they reach out to my agent, I'm sure they'll have pretty good discussions and things like that, but again, that hasn't happened yet. Maybe it will happen. I can't predict the future, so I don't know if that will happen at all. For myself, with this being my second time going into a contract year, I know how to mentally prepare myself and I know how to block all that out."

This comes after he told reporters in June, "If something gets done, something gets done. But at the end of the day that's left up to the Bears and my agent. But for me personally, to be quite honest, I don't really concern myself with that too much."

Robinson thrived for the Bears even while playing with Mitchell Trubisky and Chase Daniel, which is not exactly Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, under center. He finished the year with 98 catches for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns.

That performance was all the more important because it showed he could remain healthy for an entire year after playing just one game in 2017 because of a torn ACL and missing time in 2018 with groin and rib injuries.

He also isn't that far removed from his Pro Bowl effort in 2015 when he played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and tallied 80 catches for 1,400 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns.

When healthy, Robinson has been one of the better receivers in the entire NFL even while playing with lackluster quarterbacks for much of his career in Jacksonville and Chicago. Still, it appears as if the Bears are still hesitating to reach out to him about a new contract.