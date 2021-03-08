Brandon Scherff Receives Franchise Tag from Washington Football Team

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team placed the franchise tag on guard Brandon Scherff for the second straight season on Monday.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Scherff would receive $18.04 million in 2021 if he plays on the franchise tag.

The 29-year-old earned $15 million in 2020 on the franchise tag. The two sides had until last July 15 to ink a long-term deal, but that passed without a contract.

"I've always said I want to stay where I got drafted," he told reporters in February. "And I've been here for six years, and I absolutely love it here. ... We are building something here to absolutely make a run for it in the future."

The three-time Pro Bowler has been limited by injuries each of the last three seasons, missing eight games in 2018, five in 2019 and three in 2020.

When he has been on the field, Scherff has remained a reliable run and pass-blocker. Pro Football Focus gave him a solid 84.1 grade last season.

Scherff was one of the best linemen on the market, and the cost to keep him will be high one way or another for Washington. Placing the tag on him now doesn't preclude the sides from hammering out an extension down the road.