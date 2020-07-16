Memorial Tournament 2020: Round 1 Odds, Tee Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Tiger Woods' first shot in an official PGA Tour event since February will take place Thursday afternoon.

Woods is paired with Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka for the opening two rounds of the Memorial Tournament.

That is one of many star-studded threesomes set to hit the course at Muirfield Village Golf Club over the next four days. Reigning champion Patrick Cantlay will play with the past two winners on the PGA Tour, Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau, in the morning's marquee group. Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele will follow them off the 10th tee.

Most of the top players in the 132-man field are expected to contend for the victory. DeChambeau moved ahead of his fellow competitors to earn the title of pre-tournament favorite, helped in part by his recent win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Memorial Tournament Round 1 Information

TV: Golf Channel (2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: PGA Tour Live, featured groups throughout the day on PGA Tour Live.

Tee Times

Odds

Bryson DeChambeau: +1,000 (bet $100 to win $1,000)

Rory McIlroy +1,100

Justin Thomas +1,200

Patrick Cantlay +1,400

Dustin Johnson +1,600

Jon Rahm +2,000

Tiger Woods +2,000

Brooks Koepka +2,000

Odds via Caesars Palace.

Preview

As always, Woods will have the spotlight on him for every shot he takes during the tournament.

He is one of the few top golfers who has not participated since the season resumed with the Charles Schwab Challenge in June.

Woods believes playing without fans on course will be a strange experience, per ESPN.com's Mike Wells: "It's going to be different. There's no doubt about it. For most of my career, pretty much almost every competitive playing round that I've been involved in, I've had people around me, spectators yelling, a lot of movement inside the gallery with camera crews and media."

The five-time Memorial champion is one of 43 players listed in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking playing at Muirfield Village, per PGA Tour Communications.

Three of the top seven in the OWGR have won the past five tournaments. DeChambeau took the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Webb Simpson captured the RBC Heritage title and Dustin Johnson finished first at the Travelers Championship.

Morikawa and Daniel Berger, the other two recent winners, are ranked No. 13 and No. 28, respectively.

Those players are expected to be near the top of the leaderboard at points during the tournament, but it may take time for them to get there.

A year ago, Ryan Moore posted the best first-round score and fell back into a tie for 33rd, while Cantlay used a steady climb to his title after posting an opening-round 68. Cantlay could be a fixture at the top after Day 1 since he boasts the third-best first-round scoring average on the PGA Tour behind Rory McIlroy and DeChambeau.

Two other names to consider as prospective first-round leaders are Harris English and Nick Taylor, who rank directly beneath Cantlay in first-round scoring average. They both have later tee times Thursday afternoon so will know exactly what they have to do to surge up the leaderboard.

