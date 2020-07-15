Bubba Wallace Slams 'Joke' Michael McDowell for NASCAR All-Star Open Crash

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace won't be making it into NASCAR's All-Star Race on Wednesday night after getting slammed into the wall by Michael McDowell in Wednesday's qualifier at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The crash totaled Wallace's No. 43 Chevrolet, leaving him without a car to drive. The 26-year-old was furious afterward.

"I can't wait for the God-fearing text that he's going to send me about preaching and praising and respect," Wallace said sarcastically after being medically cleared. "What a joke he is."

Wallace called the move that pushed him into the wall completely disrespectful, wincing as reporters showed him the replay.

McDowell attempted to pass Wallace on the outside before cutting back in despite William Byron drafting behind Wallace already. McDowell nudged Wallace's back right bumper and sent him spinning into the wall, ending his shot at earning a spot in the All-Star Race even as the winner of the fan vote.

Wallace left a parting gift for McDowell, who failed to advance to the second Bristol race that night.

Wallace is 19th in the Cup Series standings, with McDowell five spots back in 24th.