Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Almost Agreed to New Contract Before Tag Deadline

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly was involved in a last-minute effort to sign an extension with the franchise that ultimately fell apart because of timing.

According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, the deal would have paid the quarterback $70 million over its first two years and averaged $33-35 million per year with $110 million guaranteed. The two sides were unable to finalize an agreement before the NFL's 4:00 p.m. EST deadline.

Prescott will instead play the 2020 season on the franchise tag.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.