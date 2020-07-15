Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Almost Agreed to New Contract Before Tag Deadline

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 15, 2020

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys drops back to pass in the second quarter against the Washington Redskins in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly was involved in a last-minute effort to sign an extension with the franchise that ultimately fell apart because of timing.  

According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, the deal would have paid the quarterback $70 million over its first two years and averaged $33-35 million per year with $110 million guaranteed. The two sides were unable to finalize an agreement before the NFL's 4:00 p.m. EST deadline.

Prescott will instead play the 2020 season on the franchise tag. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    No deal for Prescott; 12 to play on tag in '20

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    No deal for Prescott; 12 to play on tag in '20

    Todd Archer
    via ESPN.com

    No deal for Dak and Dallas: Barnwell picks winners, losers and dominoes

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    No deal for Dak and Dallas: Barnwell picks winners, losers and dominoes

    Bill Barnwell
    via ESPN.com

    Dak’s Brother Calls Out Dallas

    ‘Who knows how much longer I’ll be cheering for them’ after not agreeing to extension with Prescott

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Dak’s Brother Calls Out Dallas

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Prescott and Cowboys Unable to Reach Long-Term Deal

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Prescott and Cowboys Unable to Reach Long-Term Deal

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report