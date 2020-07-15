Dak Prescott's Brother Tad Calls out Cowboys for Failing to Give QB New Contract

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 15, 2020

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

With the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott unable to reach a long-term extension by Wednesday's deadline, it seems the franchise could be fighting an uphill battle to retain the quarterback after this season. 

One piece of that fight will be winning over Prescott's family. 

Shortly after the deadline passed, Prescott's brother, Tad, tweeted his disappointment and wondered how much longer he'll support the team: 

   

